President Trump tells fans he is 'alone' in the war room and 'needs money' in new message

Subscribers to Donald Trump's fundraising mailing list received an unusual message this week, when the 79-year-old sent an email whose subject line read: "I'm alone and in the dark".

Political commentator Harry Sisson, of the Archive of Political Emails, posted screenshots of the email, which alleged that Trump was sitting alone in the war room "fighting for you".

© AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump said he needed money in the email

"The rest of the staff went home hours ago. It’s just me, one dying laptop, and the 72-hour countdown clock to my first mid-month deadline of the year just RANG," it read.

Among several requests for money, the email continued: "If we don’t crush my first mid-month deadline of the year, the radical Left flips the House and Senate in 2026 and finishes what they started: Open borders forever. Your guns confiscated. Your kids brainwashed. And worst of all, your favorite President (ME!) might just go through another FAKE impeachment!"

The 2026 mid-term elections in November will see vulnerable positions up for re-election in a year in which the American people have been horrified to see the continuing violence from ICE agents, and rising healthcare costs.

© AFP via Getty Images Federal agents return to their car after a patrol in the Frogtown neighborhood

Trump has been impeached twice, in 2019 and in 2021. He was acquitted both times by the Senate.

The email was sent in the early hours of January 14, hours before Trump told Reuters that he believed the midterm elections should be called off.

© Getty Images Trump has suggested the midterms should be canceled

"It's some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don't win the midterms," he said, claiming that the first 12 months of his second presidency had gone so well that "when you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later attempted to walk back the president's comments and insisted he was "joking" about doing away with elections, and was "speaking facetiously."

© Getty Images Trump stands with wife Melania as he speaks to the media after voting in the 2022 midterms

Midterm elections are held at the two-year mark of a president's four-year presidency. All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives, and 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate are up for election. They are part of the US Constitution, which establishes different term lengths for the President and Congress, and mandates that elections for Congress occur halfway through a president’s four-year term.

His comments are not the first time he has suggested ignoring election due process.

© Getty Images 2028 merch on sale outside a President Donald Trump rally

Trump has often hinted that he would run for a third-term – including selling Trump 2028 hats online – which is explicitly forbidden in the US Constitution under the 22nd Amendment.

Trump's second term has been dominated by calls for the release of the Epstein files, and the horrifying actions of Immigration and Custom Enforcement Officers across American city.

© Davidoff Studios Photography Jeffrey Epstein with Donald Trump in 1997

In December, a photo of Trump standing with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein disappeared from the Department of Justice (DOJ) website, a day after being published in an effort to release more of the Epstein files to the public.

The files are a body of documents that detail the criminal activities of the late financier who ran a sex trafficking ring and was reportedly friends with high-profile people, including celebrities and politicians.

Jeffrey died in prison in August 2019 after serving time for just over a month.

© AFP via Getty Images A picture of Renee Nicole Good is displayed near a makeshift memorial

On January 7, 2026, ICE officer Jonathan Ross killed US citizen Renee Nicole Good as she attempted to move her car out of the way of the agents. The incident report revealed that Mr Ross shot her four times.

When paramedics arrived, the mother-of-three was unresponsive with blood on her face and torso, according to a Minneapolis Fire Department report.

"A bunch of ICE agents … they just shot a lady. Point blank range in her car," one of the 911 transcripts reads. "They shot her, like, cause she wouldn’t open her car door. There’s video of it too"p