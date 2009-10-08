Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Marc Warren - Biography
The Northampton-born actor is best known for his roles in thrilling BBC drama State of Play and ITV's chilling detective show Van Der Valk.

Born 20 March 1967, Marc Warren grew up in Northamptonshire and made his professional acting debut at The Northampton Theatre Royal in 1986. Also a member of the National Youth Theatre, Marc's breakout TV roles came in the 90s when he took to our screens as Tony Hunt in the BBC film An Ungentlemanly Act.

Starring roles

Marc later became better known following roles in dramas such as State of Play, Hustlers, Doctor Who and Life on Mars. Most recently, the Cove Senior School educated actor has played characters in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, The Musketeers, and starred as the eponymous lead of ITV's Van Der Valk.

Speaking about the latter role, Marc said: "Van Der Valk is an everyman sort of character. He reflects the energies of Amsterdam: its tolerance and liberalism. He can be a loner, and at times he might seem a little taciturn or moody but he has some stuff going on that we find out about as the show goes on."

Personal life

After being linked romantically to TV personality Abi Titmuss in the late noughties and Chloe Madeley in 2012, not much is known about the private Royal Television Society award-winning actor's personal life.

