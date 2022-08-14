Van der Valk then and now: meet 2022 cast and see who appeared in the old series The much-loved ITV detective show has returned for season two

Van der Valk first appeared on TV screens way back in 1972 and the hit detective drama was so popular it ran for 20 years before finishing in 1992. Given its large following from viewers, it's no wonder that ITV decided to bring back the hit show in 2020, which is currently being aired once again on the network for season two.

The reboot stars Marc Warren, Maimie McCoy and Emma Fielding making up the main team of cops determined to crack the big cases.

Marc Warren plays Piet Van der Valk

Marc Warren plays Piet Van Der Valk, a commissioner in the Dutch police. Of his character, 53-year-old Marc has said: "Van Der Valk is an everyman sort of character. He reflects the energies of Amsterdam: its tolerance and liberalism. He can be a loner, and at times he might seem a little taciturn or moody but he has some stuff going on that we find out about as the show goes on." Marc has appeared in other well-known TV shows such as Hustle, Band of Brothers and The Vice.

Maimie McCoy plays Lucienne Hassell

Maimie McCoy plays inspector Hassell who works alongside Van der Valk and is his trusted confidante. The two work together consistently to crack the cases they face, with Hassell being described as "calm amid a storm, centred, down to earth". You may recognise Maimie from shows like The Musketeers (which also starred Marc Warren), White House Farm and A Confession.

Elliot Barnes Worrell plays Job Cloovers

Job Cloovers is junior police officer working in the team. As a new investigator, he's working hard to impress his superiors and is "fresh-faced, keen and eager". The actor playing him, Elliot Barnes Worrell, is relatively new to TV acting, but has had roles in Dolittle, The Strangers and Ready Player One. He's also done theatre work.

Emma Fielding plays Julia Dahlman

Julia Dahlman is the Chief Commissioner, also known as Van der Valk's boss. She's described as "a velvet fist in an iron glove, a politician and sincere supporter of the team." The actress playing her, Emma Fielding, is an esteemed stage and screen actress. She has been nominated for a Laurence Olivier award twice for her theatre work, and has appeared in TV shows such as Cranford, Waking the Dead, EastEnders and Silent Witness.

Who starred in the original Van der Valk series?

Playing the iconic role of Simon 'Piet' Van der Valk for over 20 years was Barry Foster. The late actor's role as the detective was perhaps his best-known work, but he also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock's film Frenzy and Maurice alongside Hugh Grant.

He also enjoyed a successful career in theatre, appearing in many shows such as The Merchant of Venice and a number of Harold Pinter plays. The actor died in 2002 at the age of 70 of a heart attack. Also appearing in the original series was film and stage actor Michael Latimer as Inspector Johnny Kroon, Susan Travers and Joanna Dunham.

