Liza Tarbuck - Biography

Liza is an English actress known for her role in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Who is Liza Tarbuck?

The inimitable Liza Tarbuck has established herself as one of the small screen's most recognisable faces. Her most high-profile outing was in the lead role of the romantic comedy Linda Green, but she has also distinguished herself as a presenter on shows like Without Prejudice, The Big Breakfast and Time Team. The performer is also known for her celebrity parentage, because her father is the legendary funnyman Jimmy Tarbuck.

Liza Tarbuk's Early Life

Liza was born on 21 November 1964 in Liverpool, England to comedy legend Jimmy Tarbuck and his wife Pauline. The couple have three kids - Liza, Cheryl and James. The siblings would often sing around the house belting songs until they were reprimanded by their parents. Her father also appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2006 as a surprise cameo that thrilled expectant audiences.

Liza Tarbuck's Acting Career

Liza trained at the National Youth Theatre and also at RADA alongside Clive Owen, Rebecca Pidgeon and Mark Womack, which provided her with the formal training she needed that she has deployed throughout her career.

Her big break came when she played Pamela Lynch in the comedy series Watching as a series regular from 1987 to 1993. She appeared in 53 episodes and her long-standing presence on the show skyrocketed her name in the film industry and certainly boosted her standing amongst the competition.

Becoming a seasoned actress and leaving her mark on household TV screens, Liza appeared in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel in a supporting role, alongside Dev Patel, Dame Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Maggie Smith and a star-studded cast! She later would assume the role of William Shakespeare's wife Anne in the TV series Upstart Crow from 2016 to 2018, which resulted in excellent reviews, a testament to her talents.

Liza Tarbuck's Presenting Career

Liza has also tried her hand at presenting over the years, and was really good at it! She became the presenter for The Big Breakfast with Johnny Vaughan, Sara Cox and Richard Bacon, which set her up for future presenting gigs such as Without Prejudice in 2003 and Remembering Ronnie Corbett in 2016, a tribute to the late comedy legend.

Her multifaceted skill set was evident and she got booked to stand in for various shows over the years, including BBC Radio 2 with Martin Freeman, Dawn Patrol, Drivetime and a BBC Radio 2 Christmas Eve special.

Liza Tarbuck's Recent Years

Liza eventually released a book, titled I Am Distracted By Everything in 2017, which amassed incredible critical support and has sold a considerable number of copies. It was deemed as the first "annual for grown ups," combining both wit and humour which made it so popular. She has also had her own BBC Radio 2 show since 2012 where she broadcasts every Saturday from 6pm-8pm about real life tales and also deals with recommendations that listeners send in.

Liza Tarbuck's Personal Life

Much is unknown about the star's private life, however in an interview in 2009 she mentioned she had been single for 20 years but thoroughly enjoys male company. Liza likes to remain private, bar her presence on her radio show where sometimes a private fact or two can be spilled.