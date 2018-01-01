hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Prince of Wales, pictured with Jamie Oliver in the kitchen of Clarence House, is - like the famous chef - championing healthy school dinners. He has invited the country's top school cooks to a reception in their honour at his London residence
Photo: © EMPICS
Click on photo to enlarge
7 FEBRUARY 2007
Sixty of Britain's best school cooks will be enjoying rather more regal surrounds than their canteens next Thursday. Prince Charles has invited them and their head teachers to attend a reception at his London residence Clarence House to honour their efforts to provide healthy school lunches.
The first in line to the throne, who is a great believer in organic produce and an eco-friendly lifestyle, is keen to promote healthy meals for kids - just like UK superchef Jamie Oliver, who famously highlighted the issue in his TV series Jamie's School Dinners. "It is something the Prince has felt passionately about for many years," says a spokesperson.
It seems some school meals are already leaving a royal taste in the mouth. Education chiefs in South Gloucestershire have placed huge orders for potatoes from Charles' organic farm at Highgrove, as they are proving a hit in the school canteen. The regal spuds were rejected by supermarkets, however, for not being shiny enough.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.