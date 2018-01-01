CHARLES JOINS JAMIE 'S SCHOOL DINNER CAMPAIGN

7 FEBRUARY 2007



Sixty of Britain's best school cooks will be enjoying rather more regal surrounds than their canteens next Thursday. Prince Charles has invited them and their head teachers to attend a reception at his London residence Clarence House to honour their efforts to provide healthy school lunches.



The first in line to the throne, who is a great believer in organic produce and an eco-friendly lifestyle, is keen to promote healthy meals for kids - just like UK superchef Jamie Oliver, who famously highlighted the issue in his TV series Jamie's School Dinners. "It is something the Prince has felt passionately about for many years," says a spokesperson.



It seems some school meals are already leaving a royal taste in the mouth. Education chiefs in South Gloucestershire have placed huge orders for potatoes from Charles' organic farm at Highgrove, as they are proving a hit in the school canteen. The regal spuds were rejected by supermarkets, however, for not being shiny enough.