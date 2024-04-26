The King is set to make a return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment following his cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles, 75, and his wife, Queen Camilla, 76, will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.

This outing will mark the first in a number of many external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.

Sources stressed that despite the welcome news, the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

Monday 6 May will mark one-year since Charles was crowned in his historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, with the palace sharing a new photograph of the King and Queen to mark the occasion.

© Getty The King's coronation took place on 6 May 2023

The sweet portrait, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington (who has previously captured the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children), shows Charles gazing lovingly at his wife, Camilla, as they walk through the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The King wears a light-grey suit and a blue polka dot tie while the Queen looks elegant in an indigo day dress by Fiona Clare and gold earrings.

© Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace The King and Queen pictured in the gardens at Buckingham Palace

The image was taken on the morning of 10 April – the day after the couple's 19th wedding anniversary.

The palace said in a statement: "As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."

It has also been confirmed that the King and Queen will host Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan for a state visit in late June, at the request of the Government. The state visit had originally been planned for 2020 but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Getty Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako with their daughter, Princess Aiko

The royal family typically has a packed summer schedule, including the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, royal garden parties, Royal Ascot and this year, the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

A palace spokesperson said: "Planning continues for ways in which Their Majesties may attend such Summer and Autumn engagements, though nothing can be confirmed or guaranteed at this stage. All future plans remain subject to doctors' advice nearer the time, with appropriate adaptations made where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty's continued recovery."

© Getty The King and Queen on Easter Sunday in Windsor

They added: "His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."

It's not known how much longer the King's treatment will continue but a palace spokesperson stated that his medical team "are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery".

When did the King learn of his cancer diagnosis?

Charles's diagnosis for an undisclosed form of cancer was first announced by Buckingham Palace on 5 February, with the King having stepped back from public-facing duties over the past couple of months as he receives treatment.

© Getty Charles has been conducting select in-person audiences at Buckingham Palace

He has continued working through his daily red boxes and conducted selected audiences at Buckingham Palace.

The King made his most significant in-person appearance when he attended the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with a smaller contingent of royals in attendance.

