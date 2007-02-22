hellomagazineWeb
The royal couple are greeted by flag-waving children from the local British school as they arrive at a Kuwaiti cultural centre on Wednesday
Charles tries on a traditional robe, known as a bisht
22 FEBRUARY 2007
In Kuwait as part of a ten-day tour of the Gulf region, Prince Charles and Camilla had probably envisaged air-conditioned transport in the city and perhaps the odd encounter with a camel in the desert. So the sight - on a visit to a Kuwaiti cultural centre - of a red London double-decker bus must have seemed like a mirage.
Arriving to view a display of the ancient Bedouin art of weaving, Charles and Camilla were greeted by a Number 38 former Piccadilly Circus bus. It had been driven from London to Kuwait in 2005 by Graham Hawkins, the principle of the British School of Kuwait - some of whose pupils were on hand to greet the couple.
Once inside the centre, the Prince of Wales tried on a gold-trimmed bisht, the traditional wide-sleeved overgarments made from cotton or camel wool that are worn by Middle Eastern men.
Earlier in the day the pair had visited Kuwait's largest mosque, with Charles - who has long been interested in Islamic traditions - also meeting with the Kuwaiti minister of religious affairs for a discussion about the importance of dialogue between faiths.
The royal couple travel to Qatar on Thursday, and then on to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
