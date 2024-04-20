King Charles celebrates surprising news linked to daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's new venture

Meghan Markle's new project, American Rivera Orchard has had an incredible impact on the sale of King Charles' range of jams.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, sent out the first products from her new lifestyle brand on Wednesday, since its launch on March 14. Meghan sent 50 jars of jam to a list of friends and influencers who shared the images of the chic products online.

© @mrstracyrobbins/Instagram Meghan sent the first jars of jam out to her friends, including Tracy Robbins who shared a stylish photo

The move appeared to directly affect the sales of her father-in-law's own range of preserves as just hours after photos of Meghan's products surfaced on social media, his own strawberry jam was sold out on the official Highgrove website according to the MailOnline.

Other flavours the Monarch sells include marmalade, rhubarb and ginger, raspberry and blackberry, and English damson. Charles began selling produce back in the 1990s from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, this has since continued from his private grounds at Highgrove.

© @delfinablaquier/Instagram Delfina Blaquier shares photo of American Riviera Orchard jam

Meanwhile, Meghan's jams are the first glimpse of what is to come from her exciting new career venture.

The list of recipients of her debut product included the likes of Tracy Robbins, a fashion designer, and Delfina Blaquier, the wife of polo player Nacho Figueras. Much like everything Meghan does, the jam was incredibly chic.

The jar's lid was covered in a piece of hessian fabric and secured with a cotton bow. As for the label, it featured the American Riviera Orchard logo, and what appears to be her handwriting noting which number each jar is out of the batch of 50.

Designer Tracy shared an incredible photo of her jar of jam surrounded by vibrant yellow lemons alongside the words: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone. Thank you M!"

Meanwhile, close friend Delfina shared a photo of herself putting the strawberry jam to good use and enjoying it as a topper on white toast.

"Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I [love] your jam," she penned, tagging American Riviera Orchard's Instagram page.

So far, Meghan hasn't shared a lot of details about what's to come from the brand, but the trademark application filing has revealed a number of products she might be selling.

These included digital and print cookbooks, tableware such as cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

Upon the brand's launch, Meghan also shared a teaser trailer which you can see below.

Weighing in on Meghan's next step, royal expert Christine Ross told HELLO!: "American Riviera Orchard is a logical next step for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Before her marriage, her website The Tig was growing in popularity and notoriety.

"When it was closed prior to her wedding, there was an outcry for her down-to-earth content and insights into her lifestyle. The appeal of these websites is the relatability, like we could achieve the same level of glamour or elegance if we just had the same breakfast recipes."

The Tig was Meghan's personal lifestyle blog she wrote up until her engagement to her now-husband, Prince Harry.