Michelle O wins Ellen's fitness challenge with 25 press ups

There's no end to Michelle Obama's zest for life.



A few weeks after her fun-packed 48th birthday, the US first lady has been getting into the groove and showing off just how fit she is.



During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the mum-of-two launched into an energetic dance routine with the chat show queen by her side.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY





After busting some moves, the fabulous flotus - who's famous for showing off her toned arms - was challenged to a push up competition by her host.



She managed an impressive 25 repetitions - prompting Ellen to joke that she didn't do as many because she "didn't want to show up the first lady".



Michelle also made a stop on the Jay Leno Show on Tuesday night where she urged the silver-haired host to improve his eating habits.



Saying that he hadn't eaten a vegetable since the 60's, Michelle coaxed him into trying some apples and sweet potatoes fries that she had brough along with her.



The mom-in-chief's high energy TV appearances are all part of her Let's Move campaign, encouraging Americans to adopt a healthier lifestyle.



Just days before, her husband Barack entertained crowds by launching into a rendition of Al Green’s soul classic Lets Stay Together during a speech.