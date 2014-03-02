In pictures: Prince William's first tour of Australia and New Zealand

Prince George will be following in his father’s footsteps when he accompanies Prince William and Kate Middleton on their three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand in April.



In March 1983, when he was nine-months-old, William became the first royal baby to go on an official overseas visit with his parents.



Fittingly nicknamed ‘Wombat’, William joined Prince Charles and Princess Diana as they embarked on their six-week-long visit Down Under, at his mother’s request.



Almost exactly 31 years later William will return to Australia and New Zealand – this time with his own eight-month-old son.



