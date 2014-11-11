Princess Eugenie 'excited' about royal baby news

Princess Eugenie told Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba that she is "excited" about Prince William and Duchess Kate's pregnancy.

The royal, who is William's cousin, chatted with Uzo at the US Open last month about how happy she is that the couple will welcome a new baby next year, adding that she had "much to celebrate" on the night she found out the news.

Eugenie and Uzo were deep in conversation at the US Open last month, which the Princess attended with entrepreneur Phil Winser.

The following day Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson made a joint appearance at BGC's Charity Day in New York, where they were seen looking very happy.

In the wake of Kate's joyous news, several members of the royal family have talked about their excitement for the couple.

Eugenie made the comments at the US Open last month



Just a day after Clarence House confirmed William and Kate, both 32, are expecting their second child, Prince Charles announced that he was "thrilled" for his son and daughter-in-law.



"It's wonderful to have another one," he said. "I'm happy I'm going to be a grandfather again. I'm looking forward to it — but I hope it will be a girl this time."



Prince Harry has also expressed his enthusiasm at having another niece or nephew, saying that he thinks Prince George "will be thrilled having another small younger brother or sister."



Harry also joked that he is looking forward to see his older brother William "suffer more," with the arrival of the new baby.