Prince Charles on royal baby: 'I hope it will be a girl'

Prince Charles is "thrilled" to have a second grandchild on the way and recently revealed that he's hoping for a little princess.

At a Prince's Trust event in London last week, the 65-year-old royal responded to questions about Prince William and Duchess Kate's pregnancy.

Actor Corey Johnson was among those in attendance at the event, waiting for his chance for a meet-and-greet with the royal during his visit. He congratulated Charles on becoming a grandfather, to which the Prince cheerfully replied: "I already am!" referring to Prince George.

"But it's wonderful to have another one," Charles said. "I'm happy I'm going to be a grandfather again. I'm looking forward to it — but I hope it will be a girl this time."

Corey then replied, "That's a bit biased", prompting Charles to laugh.

It was just announced that William and Kate's second child is due in April — with the Queen's birthday falling on April 21, Elizabeth is already the bookies' favorite for a baby girl.

According to the Telegraph, Duchess Kate, 32, has told friends that she wants to have "at least" three children before the age of 35. As the oldest of three, many suspect Kate wants the same family structure for Prince George.

Kate is just 20 months older than her sister Pippa and less than five years older than brother James, and remains incredibly close to both. With her suspected due date, Prince George and his younger sibling will have almost exactly the same age gap as Kate and Pippa.

On the day that her pregnancy was announced, the Duchess was forced to pull out of an engagement after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, with the same severe morning sickness she endured during her first pregnancy.