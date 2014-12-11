Prince William reveals Prince George loves playing on the royal iPad

The royals really are just like regular folks — even they let their children play on the iPad. During a chat with a technology executive at an event on Tuesday at New York’s Empire State Building, Prince William revealed that his son Prince George enjoys playing on the device he shares with Kate Middleton.

William plans to teach George the inner workings of electronics

Ayah Bdeir, the chief executive of a firm that builds snap-together electronics for children, told reporters: "He had so much fun."

"He told me that his son George has been playing iPad games and loves them and that this was a good way to teach him the inner workings of electronics."

Prince George loves playing with his parents' tech toys

The event William was speaking at was the Innovation is GREAT reception, where he handed out tech awards alongside New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

It was one of the last events on their jam-packed New York itinerary that saw them dine with celebrities and attend several engagements. William also flew to Washington D.C. to meet President Barack Obama at the White House while Kate had the chance to bond with other youngsters as she visited a local child development center in Harlem.

Kate visited a local child development centre in Harlem during her US tour

William and Kate's 16-month-old toddler stayed at home while his parents were in New York but they returned to the little one on Wednesday, hopefully bringing their iPad home with them.

No news yet on whether Prince George reads hellomagazine.com on his iPad.