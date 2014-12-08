Kate Middleton meets the first lady of New York City



The Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by Chirlane McCray, the wife of the current New York mayor

With no baby George to wake her up, hopefully Kate Middleton was able to sleep in at New York City's Carlyle Hotel on Monday morning.

While Prince William was in D.C. meeting with the president, the Duchess of Cambridge spent her time getting to know the First Lady of New York City, Chirlane McCray, whom Mayor Bill de Blasio has said is his closest adviser.

Kate and Chirlane McCray donned chic coats for the chilly NYC weather

Kate wore a sophisticated black coat by the brand Goat, paired with black heels and black stockings. Chirlane looked equally as chic in a gemstone purple jacket and booties.



Kate is spending the day promoting charity work

The two women travelled to Harlem to spend time with the children and families at the Northside Center for Child Development. The organization has been around for over 60 years and provides education and mental-health services to over 3,000 New York City children and families.

Duchess Kate gets crafty with sweet kids in Harlem

During their visit, the women spent an hour helping families get in the holiday spirit by wrapping gifts. They also stepped into a classroom to make some crafts with students.

The maternal royal met adorable youngsters who are being supported by the center and eagerly took part in the festive holiday activity.

Kate was all smiles for her adoring fans

The Duchess Kate also toured the Harlem facility and heard from center's staff and volunteers how the organization fosters the healthy development of children.



Can it get any cuter than this?

Thereafter, the women parted ways with Kate heading to the British Consul General’s residence where she met with a wide-range of influencers from the British community in New York.

Kate chats with some attendees at the British Consul General's residence

With much of the afternoon off, Kate will have time to primp for her later evening plans that entail reuniting with William at a Conservation Reception and the Brooklyn Nets game.