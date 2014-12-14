Prince George strikes the cutest poses in official Christmas photos

Prince William and Prince George's official Christmas pictures that were taken in late November by one of their household staff.

Prince George is quite the natural posing for the camera



Posing in a courtyard of their home in London's Kensington Palace, the third-in-line to the throne showed off his chubby rosy cheeks and big smile. Following in his dad's footsteps, the tot looked quite dapper in British designer Cath Kidston's navy sweater fittingly decorated with royal guards, a white collared top by Sweden's Polarn O. Pyret, black shorts and high socks.

Something made the little prince laugh — maybe his mom or dad?



On Saturday afternoon the Clarence House Twitter feed posted the photos, saying: "The latest photos of Prince George for you! Our little Prince is pictured sitting on the steps of Kensington Palace."

The latest photos of Prince George for you! Our little Prince is pictured sitting on the steps of Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/kWkj9aAtTz — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 13, 2014



Pictures of the soon-to-be big brother haven't been released since his 1st birthday in July, and these are also his first solo set. George accompanied his parents earlier this year to Australia and New Zealand but was left behind for their 48-hour royal visit to New York City.

George was being the good little prince and sitting patiently for the camera



What a perfect time of year to treat all royal watchers with the gift of the new George pics. We're all wishing you a very Happy Christmas, Prince George!