Prince George bears striking resemblance to baby Prince William in new photos

Prince George has shown a striking resemblance to his father Prince William in new photos released by Kensington Palace on Saturday. The royal darling, now 16-months-old, has been regarded as the spitting image of his doting dad when William was a young tot himself.



Back in December 1983, William was snapped taking his first footsteps in public in the gardens of the same London palatial residence, while his parents Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana looked on.



The flaxen-haired young boy, who at the time was similar to George's age now, wore a navy padded coat with red side buttons, and the letters "ABC" stitched onto the chest.

Prince George has taken after his father Prince William (left), pictured in 1983



Beaming out at the camera and chuckling away, William displayed the same expression of glee as his son George would more than 30 years later.



Royal watchers were quick to draw comparisons between the two Princes, noting that William and his wife Duchess Kate's firstborn seems to be more of a natural in front of the cameras.



In George's new photos, which were captured at the end of November, the royal toddler shares the same rosy cheeks, neat side parting and jolly smile as his father, but the gleam in his eyes shows a hint of irresistible cheekiness and more confidence about the little boy.

Duchess Kate has passed on her round button nose and bright eyes to Prince George



Two features that George seems to have inherited from his mother's side of the family, the Middletons, are his adorable round button nose and his big bright eyes.



George's new photos, which are available to see in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine out now, were taken on the steps of his Kensington Palace home by Ed Lane Fox, his uncle Prince Harry's private secretary, who used to work as a freelance photographer.



The pictures are the first set to feature George all by himself, and come after the Prince was last officially photographed around the time of his first birthday in July.

Prince George will become an older brother when his mum Kate gives birth next April



William and Kate decided to release the photos ahead of Christmas, and according to a statement released by the palace, they did so in "grateful acknowledgment of the fact that their request for Prince George to grow up without intrusion from photography has been, and continues to be, honoured."



This will be George's last Christmas before he becomes a big brother next year, when Kate is due to give birth in April to her and William's second royal baby.

