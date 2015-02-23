Princess Estelle turns snow queen as she celebrates third birthday

Sweden's queen of cute and future monarch, Princess Estelle was the star of a photoshoot to mark her third birthday on 23 February. The little girl, whose parents are Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, smiled winningly as she played in the snow, snugly dressed in a white coat and bobble hat.

In another photo, Estelle, who is titled the Duchess of Östergötland, showed off her skiing skills and didn't seem too fussed when she fell.

Princess Estelle was three on 23 February

Her parents are slowingly getting the toddler used to being in the spotlight. The lively youngster was last seen at the European Figure Skating Championships in January, clapping enthusiastically as she sat on her mother's lap.

Before that Estelle travelled overseas to California with her parents, who were on an official visit to Silicon Valley. Despite high hopes from well-wishers the princess didn't make a public appearance. Instead while Victoria and Daniel toured a variety of tech businesses, Estelle took a trip to San Francisco Zoo.

However, the little princess has carried out an official engagement in her home country. The youngster made her first official appearance at Linkoping Castle in the province from which her title derives.

Her parents Princess Victoria and former gym owner Prince Daniel have been teaching her to ski



Estelle proved a hit with royal fans in Östergötland as she happily accepted flowers shook hands with the flag-bearing crowd. Victoria's daughter does have a rival for the title of Sweden's queen of hearts - her cousin Princess Leonore.

The daughter of Princess Madeleine and banker Chris O'Neill, she turned one just a few days before Estelle's birthday. She was born on 20 February and the couple celebrated by releasing a photo of her giggling, wearing a pretty pink dress. Her mother added the caption: "Leonore, our little sunshine turns 1 year old today!"

Within two hours of the picture being posted, over 45,000 of Princess Madeleine's fans had liked the sweet image, with thousands leaving comments and birthday wishes for the little girl.

The little girls will soon be joined by another royal baby. Madeleine is expecting her second child in June.