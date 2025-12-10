Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine dazzle in tiaras as Princess Sofia misses glittering ceremony

The Swedish royals dazzled at the 2025 Nobel Prize Award ceremony on Wednesday, but one key family member was missing from proceedings.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, 79, and Queen Silvia, 81, led the royals as they arrived at Stockholm Concert Hall, with Crown Princess Victoria, 48, and her husband, Prince Daniel, 52, Prince Carl Philip, 46, Princess Madeleine, 43, and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, 51, also in attendance.

Prince Carl Philip's wife, Princess Sofia, 41, missed the ceremony, with Johan Tegel, Deputy Director of the Information Department at the Swedish palace confirming to Swedish publication, Svensk Dam: "Princess Sofia will not participate in the Nobel festivities. She will take care of Princess Ines, who is still small."

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their fourth child, Princess Ines, in February. The couple are also parents to Prince Alexander, nine, Prince Gabriel, eight, and Prince Julian, four.

The dress code for the Nobel Prize Awards in Sweden is white-tie, meaning the royal ladies wear evening dresses and tiaras. The eco-conscious royals, including Crown Princess Victoria, stepped out in very familiar gowns for the 2025 ceremony. See the best photos…

1/ 5 © AFP via Getty Images The Swedish royals arrive The festivities for the Nobel Peace Prize begin with the ceremony at Stockholm City Hall, where King Carl XVI presents each of the Nobel Prizes to the laureates. After the presentation, the Swedish royals attend a gala banquet held at the same venue.



2/ 5 © Montgomery/TT/Shutterstock Queen Silvia looked beautiful in yellow Queen Silvia chose an ochre yellow satin gown, embellished with multi-coloured gemstones across the bodice – a dress she wore for her husband's Golden Jubilee banquet in 2023. She also donned Queen Sofia's Tiara, which belonged to Sofia of Nassau, the queen consort of King Oscar II, according to the Court Jeweller.



3/ 5 © Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock The dress had a 3D-effect Crown Princess Victoria wore a white strapless gown with an asymmetric neckline and black piping. The dress originally belongs to her mother, Queen Silvia, and was created by French designer, Jacques Zehnder. She teamed it with the diamond Baden Fringe tiara, which dates back to the late 1800s.



4/ 5 © Montgomery/TT/Shutterstock Princess Madeleine stood beside Christopher and Prince Carl Philip Princess Madeleine, who moved back to Stockholm from Florida in the US with her family in 2024, glittered in a silvery-grey caped embellished gown, believed to be by British designer, Jenny Packham. She previously wore the ensemble for her father's Jubilee banquet.

