8 cutest royal kids at Christmas: From Mia Tindall's secret joke to Prince George's impromptu snack

Christmas is all about family, and royal children know how to celebrate. Over the years, the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their tots' cousins have made an appearance at Sandringham, stepping out after the service at St Mary Magdalene Church to greet well-wishers.

But of course, the walkabout is an annual tradition which has allowed members of the public to wish the royal family (and their children) a "merry Christmas", since 1988 when Queen Elizabeth moved the festivities to Norfolk due to rewiring at Windsor Castle.

The children of the British royals aren't the only ones to celebrate the merriment in public. In fact, on 15 December, the Swedish royal children were out in full force to decorate the tree at Stockholm Palace. At HELLO!, we have reported on royal Christmases for decades, during the lead-up in December and on Christmas Day, meaning the festive royal archives are what we know best. To see all the cutest photos, keep scrolling…

1/ 8 © Getty Images Prince George Royal children are not typically seen eating in public, but Prince George sneaked a cheeky festive snack as he left St Mark's Church, where Pippa Middleton married James Matthews the following May, in Englefield in 2016. William and Kate broke their annual tradition of spending Christmas Day at Sandringham by instead hunkering down with the Middletons in Berkshire. George looked adorable as he enjoyed a taste of his candy cane while holding the hand of his father.

2/ 8 © Getty Princess Charlotte and Louis In 2024, all three of the Wales children were seen on Christmas Day as they joined their grandparents and parents for the annual walkabout at Sandringham. Each of the children was seen clutching armfuls of treats, handed to them by members of the public, including chocolate, teddy bears, and flowers. Amused by Louis' generous stash, William remarked to onlookers: "Flowers [pointing at Charlotte], chocolate [pointing at Louis], very easy!"

3/ 8 © Getty Mia Tindall Last Christmas, Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters joined the Waleses for the Sandringham walkabout. Mia Tindall, now 11, was seen enjoying a joke with her father, who appeared to lightheartedly tease his daughter with a big grin on his face. Mike has previously offered an insight into the comical side of their relationship, admitting in 2020 that he will never let Mia win as he is keen to make the youngster "more competitive". She certainly seemed to hold her own this time!

4/ 8 © Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, now 11, made an appearance this year for the annual Christmas tree ceremony and gift distribution. Stepping out on 17 December, Princess Gabriella looked so cute in jeans and a faux fur coat that matched her brother's outerwear. The royal duo was also seen handing out presents to young children who live in Monaco, showing their blossoming personalities. Offering a rare insight into each of her children's characters in an interview with French magazine, Gala, in 2024, Charlene revealed: "Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. More reserved, he is naturally very calm."

5/ 8 © Shutterstock Princess Estelle Princess Estelle, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's eldest child, was the picture of a doting cousin as she featured in photographs on 15 December 2025 alongside Queen Silvia and her grandchildren as the Christmas tree arrived at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The 13-year-old lovingly looked out for Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's sons, Prince Alexander, nine, Prince Gabriel, eight, and Prince Julian, three, and 10-month-old daughter Iman, as well as Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill's children, Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, 10, and Princess Adrienne, eight. Her brother, Prince Oscar, also got stuck into putting decorations on the tree.

6/ 8 © Getty Princess Elisabeth All the way back in 2014, the Belgian royals stepped out for the Christmas concert at the Royal Palace in Brussels – and in the cutest coordinating outfits. Princess Elisabeth, who is now 24 and a recent graduate of Oxford University, made a case for Christmas florals as she posed for photos with her parents, Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, and siblings Prince Gabriel, now 22, Prince Emmanuel, now 20, and Princess Eleonore, now 17.

7/ 8 © Getty Prince William and Prince Harry Prince William and Prince Harry made a number of public appearances at Christmas in the 1990s, including this outing in 1990. Princess Diana took her sons to the Olympia International Show Jumping Championships, where the boys were seen meeting Father Christmas on a sleigh and accepting a present. On Christmas Day, the princes made an annual appearance at Sandringham for the walkabout. Reflecting on the tradition in 2021, William said during a conversation with Apple Fitness+ for their Time to Walk series: "I have strong memories of walking down here, and my grandfather [Prince Philip], he used to walk so fast that there'd be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there'd be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up. You know, I think, over time, you start to feel quite attached to those moments."