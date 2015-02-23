Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla to meet President Barack Obama

As everyone eagerly awaits the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's second baby, those of us in America will get a special royal visit from Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, just a few weeks before.

According to the Palace, the Prince and Duchess will arrive in Washington, D.C. on March 17 for a four-day visit to the United States. "Their Royal Highnesses will undertake a broad range of engagements to promote the UK's partnership with the United States in key areas such as sustainability and climate change, creating youth opportunities, encouraging corporate social responsibility and promoting historical and cultural links," they said.

While the royal couple will make visits at numerous places like George Washington’s home at Mt. Vernon, an Armed Forces retirement home and the National Archives, where the Prince will mark the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta, their most talked about engagement will surely be meeting President Barack Obama on March 19 in the Oval Office. This meeting comes just six months after Prince Charles warmly greeted the President during a reception at the Nato summit in Newport, Wales.

Also during their short trip to the States, Charles and Camilla will make a stop in Louisville, Kentucky on March 20 where the Prince, who is expecting his second grandchild, will give a keynote address to an audience of health practitioners, business, faith and community leaders addressing links between health and our natural environment. During that time Camilla will visit a food literacy project for youth at a local farm.

This trip will be the 19th official visit for Prince Charles and the second for Camilla. President Obama met with Charles' son William back in December during Will and Kate's official visit to the United States, just shortly after the couple announced that they were expecting a second child.