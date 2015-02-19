Prince Charles and Camilla ring in colorful Chinese New Year

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, took to the streets of Chinatown in London on Thursday to show off their festive side by celebrating the Chinese New Year.

Prince Charles and Camilla celebrated the Chinese New Year in Chinatown Photo: Getty Images

The royal couple walked alongside people in traditional colorful dragon costumes who danced on the streets to mark the year of the goat. The famous procession visits each restaurant in the area, giving blessings for a fruitful new year. Camilla and Charles could be seen stopping in front of the Oriental Dragon to greet spectators.

The royal couple waved to festive spectators Photo: Getty Images

A few even took to Twitter to show off photos of their once-in-a-lifetime up close meeting with members of the royal family. And wanting to really get into the New Year spirit, Camilla tried her hand at making some dumplings with the help of some locals.

Camilla learned how to make dumplings from locals in Chinatown. Photo: Getty Images

Today also marks the official opening of the China Exchange, where the royal couple showed their support by meeting members of the community. "My wife and I are thrilled to join you to celebrate Chinese New Year and to join you at the opening of the China Exchange," The Prince of Wales stated during the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, the royal couple met members of the community at the new Chinese Exchange Photo: Getty Images

The pair dressed professionally with the Duchess donning a cream knee-length skirt and matching coat. She paired the outfit with black boots, a clutch and leather gloves to keep warm on the crisp day.

Charles and Camilla couldn't help but smile at the colorful celebration Photo: Getty Images

This appearance comes just two days after the Prince and Duchess made a glamorous red carpet appearance at the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Prince Charles and Camilla dazzled on the red carpet on Tuesday night Photo: Getty Images

The whole Chinese New Year celebration lasts 15 days with the most popular event on February 22 in Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Shaftsbury Avenue and Chinatown.