Queen Letizia recycles dazzling gown and tiara for Palace gala

It looks like Queen Letizia is taking a cue from Kate Middleton. The Spanish queen, 42, looked no further than her own wardrobe when it came to dressing for a gala dinner on Monday night: she recycled a glittering gown fit for a royal.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia opened their Palace doors to welcome Juan Manuel Santos, the president of Colombia, and his wife María Clemencia Rodríguez Múnera. This was only the second time the royal couple have hosted a gala since ascending the throne last year, and Letizia celebrated the special occasion by going all out with her attire.

The Queen donned a sparkling gown by one of her favorite Spanish designers, Felipe Varela. This is the second time she wore the form-fitting grey number, the first being the inauguration of King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands in 2013.

This time, however, there was a special addition: the Diamond Floral Tiara. The unique accessory was originally a wedding gift from the Spanish government to the former Queen Sofia of Spain, Letizia's mother-in-law, when she married Juan Carlos I in 1962.

Letizia has borrowed the special piece on various occasions, including last October for a dinner honoring Michelle Bachelet, the president of Chile.

Completing the outfit, Letizia pinned a brooch on her royal blue sash. She matched her husband Felipe in his traditional look, as the king was also dressed in full regalia.

It seems as if the Queen knows which items are worth repeat performances!