Proud grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla are 'absolutely delighted'

Prince Charles is "absolutely delighted" by the arrival of his granddaughter. The Prince of Wales released a statement at 1:40 pm UK time telling of his joy at the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's new baby.



The proud grandfather is no doubt especially thrilled that his son and daughter-in-law's second child is a little girl, having revealed earlier this week that he hoped the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would welcome a baby daughter.

Prince Charles and Camilla are thrilled to have welcomed a granddaughter Photo: Getty Images





During an engagement at Windsor Castle on Thursday, the 66-year-old revealed that he and the Duchess of Cornwall, were "hoping for a granddaughter."



Charles made the comment as he shared a joke with Eric Jones, the oldest surviving member of the Welsh Guard, about the difficulties of raising a daughter when he made the admission.



The Queen's eldest asked Eric how many daughters he had, and when he said "One – and that's enough", the Prince laughed and said he hoped William and Kate would soon have one of their own.



Earl of Spencer, Princess Diana's brother Charles, also spoke of his happiness at the baby's birth. "It's wonderful news," he said in a statement. "We are all thrilled for all four of them."

Earl Spencer, Prince William's uncle, said the baby's arrival was "wonderful news" Photo: Getty Images





Elsewhere in the world, Prince Harry was also full of jubilation. The 30-year-old Prince, who is uncle to Prince George and the new royal baby, was spotted smiling away at an Australian Rules Football match in Perth.



Kensington Palace confirmed that Harry, who is now fifth-in-line to the throne behind William and Kate's baby daughter, had been informed that his sister-in-law had given birth early on Saturday.



"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & members of both families have been informed," wrote the royal residence's official Twitter account on the social media site. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."