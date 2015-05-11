Monaco's Princess Charlene matches her twins in Dior for baptism

Despite being only a few months old, when Princess Charlene of Monaco's twins needed an outfit for a major occasion, their mom made sure they wore designer duds. Charlene decided upon Baby Dior for her little ones' baptism on Sunday, and made the sweet move to wear the same high-end French designer as her son Prince Jacques and her daughter Princess Gabriella.

According to our sister magazine HOLA!, the fashion house created bespoke outfits for the twins, which consisted of long, flowing cotton gowns that came with matching bonnets. The dresses were finished off with delicate pleating, Calais lace trimming and floral embroidery.

Photo: Getty Images

Adding a personal touch to the outfits and allowing well wishers to distinguish the five-month-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella's respective monograms were sewn onto the gowns. Each baby also had a personalized pacifier bearing their own name, with Gabriella given a pink one and her brother Jacques a blue one.

The day may have been centered on Monaco's royal darlings, but doting mom Charlene also took center stage. The South African beauty, whose family had flown over for the special ceremony, looked radiant in a skirt-and-jacket ensemble by Dior Haute Couture.

Photo: Getty Images

Charlene stayed true to her chic minimalist style, opting for a cropped, three-quarter-length sleeve top and matching fifties-style skirt. The royal seemed to be channeling her husband's late mother Grace Kelly, by wearing elegant netted gloves, a pillbox hat and drop pearl earrings.

Royal fans were quick to note how overjoyed Charlene looked on her children's special day. The former Olympic swimmer was moved to tears during the ceremony, when her son was first christened followed by her daughter.

Photo: Getty Images

The affectionate mom enjoyed a moment with her twins at the end of the service, when she was seen bending down to the tots who were being carried by their nannies and cooed and showered them with kisses.

Following the baptism, Charlene and Prince Albert presented their twins to the people of Monaco on the steps of the cathedral, after which the babies were driven back to the palace while the new parents traveled by foot, greeting members of the public along the way.