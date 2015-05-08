Final details released ahead of Monaco royal twins' baptism

Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are set to baptize their twins at the Cathedral of Monaco on Sunday, which makes this the infants second official public appearance. According to a statement released by the principality's royal office, the religious ceremony will take place at 10:30 am local time.

Members of the Monaco royal family and Charlene's family, the Wittstocks, will be present at the baptism of baby Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco and his older sister Princess Gabriella. The adorable twins, who made their heart-warming debut in January, will be 5-months-old.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert first presented their twins to the people of Monaco in January Photo: Getty Images

The palace has also revealed the godparents. The royal couple have chosen Christopher Le Vine Jr., one of Albert's cousins, and Diane de Polignac Nigra to be Jacques' godparents. Charlene's brother Gareth Wittstock and Nerine Pienaar, the wife of retired South African rugby player Francois Pienaar, will act as Gabriella's godparents.

At around midday, at the end of the baptism, well-wishers will be able to congratulate and greet Charlene and Albert.

Gareth Wittstock, Charlene's brother, has been chosen as a godfather to baby Gabriella Photo: Getty Images

The royal couple will return by foot to the palace via the Rue Bellando de Castro, accompanied by traditional folk groups. The twins will most likely, according to Monaco Matin, be driven in a car for security reasons.

Nevertheless, royal fans will still be able to catch more than a glimpse of heir apparent Jacques and his sister Gabriella. The whole celebration will be televised on Monaco Info, streamed on Monaco Channel and also promoted on the palace's Facebook page. A giant screen will also be placed in the palace's main square.

Princess Charlene gave birth to her twins Jacques and Gabriella in December Photo: Getty Images

After the baptism, the formalities will continue with a second ceremony where Jacques will be given the Grand Cross of the Order of Grimaldi, and Gabriella will be appointed the Grand Officer of the Order of Grimaldi.

The baby boy's godparents will be named Officers of the Order of Saint-Charles, while Gabriella's godparents will take on the role of Officers of the Order of Grimaldi.

In July, another high-profile event involving the twins will take place. The mayor of Monaco will present the little ones with gifts on behalf of the principality in a ceremony that will be held at the palace. The occasion will be particularly poignant for Albert, as it will fall around the 10th anniversary of his rule.