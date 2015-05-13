Prince Sébastien graduates from college as Grand Duke Henri is awarded honorary degree

It was a proud moment for Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg at the weekend – and something of a double celebration for the family – as the royal’s youngest son, Prince Sébastien, graduated for college on the same day his dear dad was awarded an honorary degree.



CLICK ON PICTURE FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Prince Sébastien and Grand Duke Henri © Franciscan University of Steubenville / Seth Harbaugh



Both father and son were decked out in ceremonial robes to attend the graduation ceremony at the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, where 23-year-old Sébastien has been studying for the last few years. On Saturday he was awarded his degree in International Business, Marketing and Communications.

Henri and his wife Grand Duchess María Teresa were also both awarded honorary doctorates from the Catholic university. In his speech, Henri revealed they were "proud to receive this distinction from such a prestigious university," and added that faith and ideals were "so desperately needed in this world".

"We have to care, and we have to serve," he added. "Serving is the most important thing [you can do for] society. Don't forget to share all the values you received here."



VIEW GALLERY

Grand Duke Henri is awarded his honorary doctorate © Franciscan University of Steubenville / Kevin Cooke



It was a short trip to the United States for Henri, who returned to Luxembourg to join his family on Sunday afternoon for the closing procession of the Octave ceremony, a celebration of the Virgin Mary.

The little star of the show at the royal gathering was Princess Amalia, the 11-month-old daughter of Prince Felix and his wife Princess Claire. Royal watchers were thrilled to see the little girl on the palace balcony, looking down at well-wishers from the safety of her daddy’s arms.

It was the first sighting of the little girl - who was cute as a button in a pretty pink dress and matching bow in her hair - since her July 2014 christening at the Saint Férreol Chapel in Lorgues, the south-eastern French city where the family-of-three reside.



VIEW GALLERY

Prince Felix and his wife Princess Claire with Princess Amalia



Making her entrance on 15 June 2014, Amalia "weighed 2.95kg and measured 50cm at birth," according to a statement released by the royal palace, who also revealed her full name - Amalia Gabriela Maria Teresa.

Also at the procession on Sunday were Prince Louis and Princess Tessy, with their sons, princes Gabriel and Noah, although missing were Sébastien, who remained in the United States, Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie, and Princess Alexandra.