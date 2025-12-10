Personal royal Christmas card photos of 2025 - including an unconventional choice

It's that time of the year again when monarchies from around their world share their annual Christmas card photo. King Charles and Queen Camilla were one of the first to release their card and the couple opted for a sentimental picture.

Their Majesties chose their 20th wedding anniversary portrait, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador's residence in Rome, in April earlier this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's offering over the years has varied over the years - from a sleek black and white studio shoot of the fivesome in 2023 to a snap of the family on holiday in Jordan in 2021.

Meanwhile, royals such as the Monegasque and the Belgians often release glamorous, festive photoshoots, with Princess Charlene wowing in a metallic knitted dress from Ralph Lauren.

Take a look at all of the royals' Christmas cards from around the world…

Their Majesties pictured in Rome King Charles and Queen Camilla The King and Queen's message inside their card read: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year". It is usually sent out to family, friends, world leaders, diplomats, charities and organisations. The image shows Camilla wearing a white and beige coat dress by Anna Valentine and a lily of the valley brooch, while the King is dressed in a blue pinstripe suit with a grey tie and a silk handkerchief in his chest pocket.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their twins The Monaco royals Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's family Christmas card was taken at the Prince's Palace of Monaco, and shows the royals posing in front of a roaring fire and a tree decorated with twinkling lights, and navy and copper baubles. Princess Charlene looks beautiful in a metallic pleated belted dress while sitting next to her daughter, Princess Gabriella, who is dressed in a pink chiffon frock with silver ballet pumps. Prince Albert and his heir, Prince Jacques, match in blue suits with white open-collared shirts.


