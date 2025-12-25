Luxembourg Grand Duke Guillaume emphasises 'unity' on first Christmas since father's abdication

Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, 44, has delivered his first Christmas address following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, on 3 October 2025.

Henri announced his plans to step down from the throne in his final address in December 2024, making this year a big milestone for his son. In a clip on the Luxembourg royal family's official Instagram page, Guillaume emphasises their "strong bond" and sense of "unity."

The translated caption read: "On December 24, Grand Duke Guillaume delivered his first Christmas address as head of state. He emphasised the essential values that make up Luxembourg society, such as cohesion, solidarity, openness and tolerance. He also emphasised the strong bond that unites the country's inhabitants:

"'In a small country, we are not just neighbours, but a family. A family in which everyone has their place, their voice, their responsibility. It makes us strong because it is built on trust, solidarity and cohesion. That is the strength of our country: small in size, but great in unity.'"

He completed the speech with an uplifting message: "May the year ahead be one in which we grow closer to one another. Together, we can build a future that reflects the best of who we are. I wish you all a peaceful Christmas, joyful holidays, and a happy New Year."

For the address, Guillaume welcomed musicians to the palace for a performance of 'De Wilhelmus', the grand ducal anthem of Luxembourg, before the camera panned a room decorated with a large Christmas tree adorned with red baubles, where he spoke to the public.

Henri's abdication

© Getty Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa were all smiles for his abdication ceremony in October 2025

During Henri's 2024 speech, in which he revealed that his son would succeed him as the nation's sovereign, he said: "As you know, Prince Guillaume has been Lieutenant-Représentant since 8 October and is preparing intensively for his accession to the throne. And, in order to make this speech more exciting, I won't tell you until the end when it will take place."

He spoke fondly of his son and daughter-in-law, Princess Stéphanie, adding: "I know that they will do their utmost to contribute to the well-being of our country."

© Getty Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie during their swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Grand Ducal Palace, attended by royals from across Europe, including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands.

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa were all smiles as they arrived at the abdication ceremony, with the former wearing his khaki military uniform with the sash and star of the Order of the Gold Lion of the House of Nassau.

© Maison du Grand-Duc / Kary Barthelmey The couple share two sons

Like his father, Prince Guillaume also wore his khaki military uniform, while his wife, Princess Stephanie, looked elegant in a lilac caped tulle dress by Elie Saab, the Lebanese designer who also created her wedding dress for her marriage to Guillaume in 2012. The new Grand Duke Guillaume, who shares two sons, Prince Charles and Prince François, with his wife, was met with a standing ovation following his first speech as head of state.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, noted how the change will impact their titles. "While Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie have become The Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg, Henri and Maria Teresa will be known as Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa."