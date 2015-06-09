Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with polite young boy in top hat

Kids today really do have manners! Demonstrating as much is an adorable tot caught on video removing his top hat to shake hands with Queen Elizabeth. The clip, which was filmed at the Epsom Derby and was shared on social media, shows the polite youngster confidently approaching the monarch, before taking off his top hat and holding out his tiny hand.

Clearly amused, the Queen reaches out and responds with a handshake as onlookers smile in admiration. The little boy then briefly turns to the camera with a cheeky grin.



The video was uploaded to Instagram by Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who posted it with the caption: "Nothing defines respect better than a proper handshake! Epsom Derby with Queen Elizabeth II."



The Queen at Epsom with Princess Michael of Kent and racing advisor John Warren Photo: Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth was at the event with her husband Princess Michael of Kent. John can be seen over the monarch's shoulder in the video chuckling as the little boy offers out his hand before walking away.



The Queen was clearly charmed by the little boy. Now a proud great grandmother of five, the 89-year-old has a special affinity with children; in March she sent a special letter to a heartbroken schoolboy who had asked her to attend his grandfather’s funeral service, and last year wrote to a young girl who was upset about the murder of British Army Soldier Lee Rigby and had asked for a national day of mourning.