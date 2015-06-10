Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares photo for wedding anniversary

June is shaping up to be an especially exciting month for Princess Madeleine of Sweden. The heavily pregnant royal is due to welcome her second child with husband Chris O'Neill any day now, and on Monday the couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Taking to Facebook to mark the special occasion, Madeleine posted a sweet throwback photo of herself and Chris gazing into each other's eyes.

"Today we celebrate 2 wonderful years as a married couple and we are excited for what the future will bring us!" Madeleine, who already has one daughter, Princess Leonore, fittingly captioned the snap.

The beautiful royal was the epitome of a fairytale bride on her June wedding day back in 2013, when she wore a breathtaking bespoke Valentino gown. Italian designer Valentino Garavani had stepped out of retirement specifically to create Madeleine's dress, an act he called "an honor" for a "beautiful" bride.

Both the princess and the fashion maestro were thrilled with the final result – a pleated silk organza gown with appliquéd Chantilly lace that showed off Madeleine's enviable figure.

Months have passed since that sunny day in Stockholm, and Madeleine and Chris are now expecting their second baby. When the little prince or princess arrives, as the couple have not revealed the gender of their baby, the couple will be looking after two children under the age of two, much like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

