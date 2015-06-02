Could pregnant Princess Madeleine miss brother Prince Carl Philip's wedding?

A royal baby and a royal wedding are two of the most exciting things. But when they fall at the same time? Well, it could potentially be a royal pain.

According to Queen Silvia of Sweden, her daughter Princess Madeleine is set to give birth in June, which is the same month that her son Prince Carl Philip is set to marry Sofia Hellqvist.

Princess Mdaeleine is due to give birth to her second child Photo: Getty Images

With the dates so close together, it's possible the Princess, pregnant with her and husband Chris O'Neill's second child, will not be able to attend the June 13 wedding.





Prince Carl will marry Sofia in June Photo: Getty Images

Though this presents a mild hangup in the family's plans, the Queen also mentioned that the family was excited for both occasions, according to the Expressen newspaper.

Queen Silvia is delighted at the news of both her son and daughter Photo: Getty Images

Madeleine and her banker husband recently moved back to Sweden after spending several years in New York, making it more of a possibility she can attend the grand nuptials even if she is far along in her pregnancy. Along with their young daughter Princess Leonore, the royal couple is currently living in an apartment owned by the royal family in Stockholm.

The royal couple recently moved back to Sweden from New York Photo: Getty Images

The wedding will take place one year after Prince Carl announced his engagement, saying, "I have the incredible honor of being engaged to this fantastic girl." He and his future wife met in a club in 2009 and have been dating since 2010. The couple have been living together in Djurgården, an affluent neighborhood in Stockholm.