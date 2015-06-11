Baptism date set for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins

Monaco is set for another royal celebration! The Palace announced that it has a confirmed date for the christening of Prince Jacques and his older sister Princess Gabriella.

The royal twins, who were welcomed by parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene in December, will be will be baptized on May 10 during a private event held at the Cathedral of Monaco. Although the event is not open to the public, fans will be able to line the streets and cheer on the family on as they make their way home following the ceremony.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert welcomed their twin babies in December Photo: Getty Images

That won't be all for the royal babies. On July 11, the mayor of Monaco will present the little ones with gifts on behalf of the country's population. The public ceremony, which will take place in the Palace Square, will fall around the tenth anniversary of Prince Albert's rule. The reigning monarch, 56, took the Monaco throne on July 12, 2005, just after the 3-month mourning period for his late father Prince Rainier III.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert presented their one-month-old twins to the people of Monaco in January Photo: Getty Images

The twins have already met their adoring public. In January, their high-profile parents presented their newborn twins to the people of Monaco from the balcony of the royal palace. Albert and Charlene held their sleeping beauties and proudly waved to a cheering crowd of nearly 3,000 people holding the nation's flag and colorful balloons.

Prince Albert has previously spoken about how he couldn't be happier. "I was present in the operating room and assisted at their birth," the Monaco royal explained to French weekly Paris Match. "I helped my wife as I could — that's to say, by my presence. It was wonderful. I don't have the words to describe how it felt then or the deep joy I feel now."