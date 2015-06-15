George is Prince of the polo field watched by mum Kate

The day after charming crowds at the Trooping the Colour parade, Prince George stole the show again at a polo match in Gloucestershire. Carefully watched by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, the toddler turned the sports field into his own personal playground.

Kate keeps a firm grip on Prince George as he threatens to run amok

Looking remarkably slim and healthy after giving birth to George's little sister just six weeks ago, the Duchess, née Kate Middleton, was seen getting up to dance with her eldest and chase him around.

Princess Charlotte seemed to have stayed at home, perhaps with supernanny Maria Teresa Turrion. So that left the mother of two free to focus all her attention on her little lord of the dance, who clearly has bags of energy. At one point she even had to give the little royal rascal a gentle telling off.

Prince George lives up to his nickname of His Royal Cuteness

The young mother also made sure to point out George's father Prince William to him as he did battle on the pitch alongside Prince Harry.

For their day out Kate had pulled together one of her favourite casual looks consisting of a Breton striped top from ME+EM, Sebago shoes and skinny jeans. George, whose wardrobe is just as much a source of interest as his fashionable mother's, was wearing an Olivier cashmere cardigan, blue shorts and black Crocs.

Leading mum a merry dance

The royal family was out in full force for the outing to Beaufort Polo Club near Prince Charles' Highgrove home. The proud grandfather was there enjoying time with his adorable grandson and the children of his niece and nephew.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips and husband Mike Tindall were out with their daughter Mia. Meanwhile, Zara's brother Peter and his wife Autumn had taken their daughters Isla and Savannah along too.

Autumn also had her hands full with her two children – quite literally. She spent her time swinging them round in circles.