Happy Birthday Prince Charles: 25 facts about the royal

As Prince Charles celebrates his milestone 65th birthday, HELLO! Online has complied a list of facts about the future King.



1. Charles always carries a pen and paper with him. "If I don't write it down, I've had it," he once explained.



2. Prince Charles was born at Buckingham Palace and the news was announced in a framed notice on the gates. A crowd of around 3,000 started singing For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow when they saw a figure crossing the courtyard who they mistakenly thought was the Duke of Edinburgh.









3. In December 2000, Charles made a notable appearance in Coronation Street. The Prince's visit to the Manchester studios to mark the show’s 40th anniversary was incorporated into the soap’s Coronation Street Live episode. His cameo was watched by 17 million viewers across the United Kingdom.



4. As a student, he gained two A-levels with a B in history and a C in French.



5. The future King, who recently became a grandfather for the first time, has 32 godchildren including Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and his daughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece.



6. As he marks his 65th birthday, Charles is the longest-serving heir apparent in British history and the oldest heir to the throne since 1714.



7. Sporty Charles played polo for more than 30 years after playing his first game in 1963, aged 15. He decided to give up the sport in 2005, after suffering a broken arm in 1990 and being knocked unconscious in 2001.









8. He officially became Prince of Wales in July 1958, although his investiture did not take place until July 1969. The televised event, which took place at Caernarfon Castle, North Wales, saw him crowned by his mother and make a speech in both Welsh and English.



9. He is involved with more than 400 organisations, including charities that focus on youth employment, farming and elderly care.



10. One of the Prince’s proudest achievements is The Prince’s Trust, which he set up in 1976, with his £7,500 severance pay he received when he left the Navy. The charity has since helped 750,000 young people.



11. Prince Charles once revealed to actress Julie Walters that he was a fan of the Harry Potter films.



12. Charles became heir apparent and first-in-line to the throne aged just three when his mother succeeded the throne on February 6, 1952, after the death of George VI.



13. In 1967, Charles attended Cambridge University where he studied Anthropology, Archaeology and History. During his second year, he spent a term at the University College of Wales, where he studied Welsh history.



14. The Prince then became the first heir apparent to earn a university degree after graduating with a 2:2 in June 1970.









15. On 29 July 1981, Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a ceremony at St Paul's cathedral. The wedding ceremony was watched by 750 million people around the world, with more than 800,000 lining the streets of London.



16. His wedding to Diana was the first wedding of a Prince of Wales since 1863.



17. Prince Charles broke with royal tradition by encouraging Princess Diana to give birth to her sons in a hospital, rather than Buckingham Palace, and by attending the births.



18. He and second-in-line Prince William never travel on the same aircraft, as they are the direct heirs to the throne.



19. For his 21st birthday, The Queen and Prince Philip gave Charles an Aston Martin sportscar – the same car that the Duke of Cambridge chose to drive his new wife Kate out of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in April, 2011.



20. In February 2005, it was announced Charles was engaged to Camilla Parker Bowles. The two married on 9 April at Windsor Castle, a day later then planned after the Prince had to attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II.









21. In May 1997, the Prince was taken by surprise at the Prince’s Trust 21st anniversary concert when Spice Girls Mel B and Geri Halliwell kissed him on the cheeks. Ginger Spice Geri told him "You're very sexy. We could spice up your life," before pinching his bottom.



22. The Prince has been studied languages including French and Arabic.



23. One of the Prince’s talents includes writing and published the children's book The Old Man of Lochnagar in1980. The book had originally been planned for his younger brother, Prince Edward.



24. Similar to his daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, Charles has been recognised as a trendsetter and in 2009 he was voted "best-dressed man in the world" by Esquire magazine.



25. As first-in-line to the throne, Charles has many royal titles. In Scotland, he has is known as the Duke of Rothesay. In Cornwall, he has titled the Duke of Cornwall and when visiting Chester he will be addressed as The Earl of Chester.