Prince George's playful day out at polo with mom Kate Middleton

The day after charming crowds at the Trooping the Colour parade, Prince George stole the show again at a polo match in Gloucestershire, England. Carefully watched by his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, the toddler turned the sports field into his own personal playground.

Kate keeps a firm grip on Prince George as he threatens to run amok Photo: Getty Images

Looking remarkably slim after giving birth to George's little sister just six weeks ago, Kate was seen getting up to dance with her eldest and chase him around.

Baby Princess Charlotte seemed to have stayed at home, perhaps with supernanny Maria Teresa Turrion. So that left the mother-of-two free to focus all her attention on her little lord of the dance, who seems to be full of energy. At one point she even had to give Prince George a gentle reprimand.

Prince George lives up to his nickname of His Royal Cuteness Photo: Getty Images

The young mom also made sure to point out George's father Prince William to him as he did battle on the pitch alongside Prince Harry.

For their day out Kate had pulled together one of her favorite casual looks: a Breton striped top from ME+EM, Sebago shoes and skinny jeans. George, whose wardrobe is just as much a source of interest as his fashionable mother's, was wearing an Olivier cardigan, blue shorts and black Crocs.

The royal family was out in full force for the outing to Beaufort Polo Club near Prince Charles' Highgrove home.

Proud grandfather Charles was there enjoying time with not just his adorable grandson, but also the children of his niece and nephew. Zara Phillips and husband Mike Tindall were out with their little girl Mia, and Zara's brother Peter and his wife Autumn had taken their daughters, along too.

