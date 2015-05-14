Prince George matches Prince William during visit to meet his baby sister

Prince George was such a dapper little fellow as he arrived to the Lindo Wing to meet his baby sister for the very first time. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the little royal made his way to the hospital with his proud father Prince William to be introduced to the newborn Princess of Cambridge.

Father and son wore matching clothes Photo: Getty Images

Ten minutes after William made the short journey from the hospital to Kensington Palace, he arrived back at the hospital with his young son. After pulling up outside the Lindo Wing, William got out of his car to help George out onto the sidewalk. It looked like the plan was for the toddler to walk the short distance to the hospital steps, but seemingly startled by all the commotion, George reached his arms up to his daddy, who scooped him up and carried him the rest of the way.

Prince William carried Prince George into the hospital to meet his sister Photo: Getty Images

Encouraged by his father, little George waved to the crowds who cheered and clapped at the sight of the father and son duo. William paused briefly outside the doors to the Lindo Wing, talking to George all the while to reassure the little boy. He then gave his son a tender kiss on the head before they disappeared inside the hospital so George could be reunited with his mother Kate Middleton.



The touching scene was reminiscent of William's visit to the Lindo Wing as a child in 1984, when he arrived hand-in-hand with his father Prince Charles to meet Prince Harry for the very first time.

The father-of-two gave his son a kiss Photo: Getty Images

Surprisingly, it is only the second time Prince George has been seen in the country officially — the first being on the very same steps in July 2013, when his parents proudly introduced him to the world.

For his appearance, the toddler was dressed in a Sous Marin sweater that retails for £40 ($60) from luxury kidswear brand Amaia. George matched his father, who was also in blue. The young Prince also wore a pair of blue knee-high socks from the same brand paired with navy blue leather buckle shoes from Start-rite.

It is thought that George was being looked after by his grandmother Carole Middleton at Kensington Palace while his parents were in the hospital. It's not known whether he was told of his baby sister's arrival this morning, or whether Prince William would have been the one to break the happy news.

The little Prince was dressed in a white shirt and blue sweater like this dad Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate became parents for the second time at 8:34 a.m. on May 2, with the arrival of their baby daughter, who has not yet been named.



"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a daughter at 8.34 am," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The baby weighs 8lbs 3oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth."

Prince William leaving Lindo Wing after meeting Prince Harry in 1984 Photo: Getty Images

Excited crowds gathered for the big news bringing flowers, balloons and other gifts to take part in the worldwide celebration. Soon after the Palace announcement was made, a notice giving details about the baby was placed on an easel in the Palace's forecourt just like the announcement of Prince George's birth on July 22, 2013.