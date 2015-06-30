Princess Charlene wears a wetsuit for charity water safety event

Princess Charlene of Monaco is known for her elegant style and designer duds, so it's no surprise that the royal could even make a wetsuit look fashionable. The 37-year-old, who is a former Olympic swimmer, looked like a Bond girl as she hosted a water safety event on Tuesday for children in Ponte Vecchio, Corsica.

Organized by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the CEFSSA 40, the event was geared towards teaching children aged 7 to 11 water safety for the prevention of drowning, basic first aid and "raising awareness to the risks associated with the sea, discovery of the marine environment as well as aquatic rescue by using rescue tubes," according to the foundation's Facebook page.

Photo: Frédéric Nebinger / Palais Princier

The mother-of-two taught the workshops at Palombaggia Beach in the Mediterranean Sea alongside four-time free diving record holder, Pierre Frolla, and paddleboard world champion Stéphanie Barneix and was later seen hugging some of her 90 thankful students.

Photo: Frédéric Nebinger / Palais Princier

Getting in the water comes natural to Charlene as she is a very accomplished swimmer. She won three gold medals and a silver medal at the 1999 All-Africa Games in Johannesburg and was a member of the South African women's 4×100 m medley team at the 2000 Summer Olympics, which finished fifth.

After her dip, the blonde beauty joined her husband Prince Albert where she was pictured wearing a cover-up and sunglasses while sharing a sweet embrace with him.

Photo: Frédéric Nebinger / Palais Princier

The swimming event comes between several major events in for the royal family. The couple's twins Prince Jacques and her Princess Gabriella were baptized on May 11, the Monégasque royals are set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Albert's coronation on July 12. Last but certainly not least, Pierre Casiraghi is set to marry Italian journalist Beatrice Borromeo on August 1.

Photo: Frédéric Nebinger / Palais Princier