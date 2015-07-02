Prince William and Kate Middleton set to attend Wimbledon next week

Prince William has already met his match with wife Kate Middleton, but the duo are taking in a different kind of match as they are set to make an appearance at Wimbledon next week, Kensington Palace has confirmed. The Duke and Duchess will watch some of the day's quarterfinal matches on Centre Court on Wednesday.

Last year the couple caused a frenzy among fellow attendees when they were spotted taking their seats in the Royal Box. William and Kate were watching Roger Federer take on Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final, and it was then that Kate famously displayed an array of emotions and was pictured cheering and clasping her hands to her face.

Prince William and Kate are regular Wimbledon goers Photo: Getty Images

While William is surely excited to catch the big game, he also showed love for another sport: soccer. He surprised England's women's soccer team with a phone call on Wednesday ahead of the Women's World Cup semi-finals when the ladies will take on Japan.

"Many, many congratulations to you all for what you have achieved so far and best of luck for today's match. Everyone is following your progress and you are making the country proud," he said. "There is a fantastic buzz around the country. You are a true inspiration to all football fans, boys and girls, back home."

William met with England's women's soccer team Photo: Getty Images

The team unfortunately lost the game in the final moments when Laura Bassett accidentally scored in her own goal causing Japan to win the game.

Meanwhile the mom-of-two, who gave birth to her daughter Princess Charlotte in May, has not yet made a return to the royal circuit like husband William's long list of upcoming engagements. The Prince will commence his first full week of shifts as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Monday July 13, but before then, the future King will carry out various duties.

The royal couple will watch the quarterfinal matches on Centre Court on Wednesday Photo: Getty Images

The day before attending Wimbledon, William will join survivors and families of victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings at a memorial event in Hyde Park. The event, held on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, has been organized by the families themselves and will take place at the permanent memorial in the park.

On Thursday July 9, the Duke will visit the Imperial War Museum Duxford to accept the gift of a newly restored Supermarine Spitfire Mark I N3200 on behalf of the museum. William will watch an aerial display and tour the Battle of Britain exhibition, followed by a visit to the Aircraft Restoration Company workshop where the classic aircraft was restored.

Dad-of-two Prince William will start his first full week of shifts with the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Monday July 13 Photo: Getty Images

The following day he will join the Queen and other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view a RAF Flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The group will then attend the 75th Anniversary lunch at the RAF Club alongside some very special guests – the six remaining RAF Battle of Britain pilots and the squadron commanders of Battle of Britain squadrons still serving in the RAF.