Princess Charlotte's christening: William, Kate invite public to celebrate

Kate Middleton have invited members of the public to celebrate Princess Charlotte's baptism on Sunday. The royal couple have asked for an area outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham to be opened to the public so well-wishers can see the two-month-old baby before and after the service.

While the christening inside the church is open only to invited guests, it is expected that thousands of royal enthusiasts will congregate outside to get a rare glimpse of the family all together.

Princess Charlotte's christening will take place on Sunday Photo: Getty Images

A statement released by Kensington Palace said that the Duke and Duchess would "be pleased" to have the public help them celebrate.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be pleased to welcome well-wishers into the paddock outside the church. The Duke and Duchess are hugely grateful for the warm wishes they have received since Princess Charlotte's birth – many of them from local people in Norfolk – and are delighted the paddock can be opened on the day of the christening."

Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are all confirmed to attend the service, along with Prince George and Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton. The baby's uncle Prince Harry will unfortunately miss the occasion due to his three-month visit to Africa to work on conservation projects.

Prince William and Kate will greet well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene Church Photo: Getty Images

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will baptize Princess Charlotte at the church, which is close to William and Kate's home Anmer Hall. The church also hosted William's mother Princess Diana's christening in August 1961.

Charlotte is expected to wear the same beautiful gown that Prince George wore for his own christening in 2013. The lace confection is a replica of the one commissioned for Queen Victoria's children in 1841 and worn by a record 62 babies, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William.