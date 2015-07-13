Prince William 'fantastically excited' to begin work as air ambulance pilot

First day on the job! Prince William began his new job as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Monday. The father-of-two and second in line to the throne told the BBC that he was "feeling the nerves" as he arrived for his first shift at Cambridge Airport on Monday morning.

"It's my first day and I'm feeling the nerves.We're starting off on a wet Cambridge day, but I'm really looking forward to getting started," he shared. "It's been a lot of effort and patience in training but we're here now and I'm looking forward to doing the job."

Prince William has begun work as an air ambulance pilot Photo: Getty Images

Prince William completed a civilian pilot course in September before undergoing specialist training with Bond Air Services, which he finished in the spring. The 33-year-old will be based out of Cambridge Airport as part of a team which provides emergency medical services across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

“I’m fantastically excited to be here today,” said the Prince. “It’s been a long time coming, it’s been many exams and training to get here. I’m hugely excited to be joining a very professional bunch of guys and girls doing a unique and complex job.”

The new role will be William's main occupation, but his schedule will take into account his royal engagements and duties. The Prince will be paid a salary by Bond Air Services which he will donate in full to charity.

Prince William said he was "feeling the nerves" on his first day Photo: Getty Images

“At some point there is probably going to be a lot more pressure and responsibility from my other side of my life,” he said in the interview. “At the moment, I am juggling the two of them and a young family, and I’m enjoying it... Inevitably down the line things will probably become more difficult for me to do that, but now whilst I’m still relatively young I will try to manage the two jobs the best I can.”

The Duke also complimented his wife Kate Middleton, saying that “Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I’m so proud of her.”

Patrick Peal, East Anglian Air Ambulance Chief Executive, said when the announcement was made that he was "delighted" that William had joined the team. "This is really good news for the charity and we're delighted His Highness has decided to fly with us," he said. "We are confident this will help raise the profile of the charity and other air ambulance in the region and across the UK."

Prince William worked for several years as a search and rescue helicopter pilot for the Royal Air Force based in Anglesey, Wales. For his current role, his Airline Transport Pilot's License exam involved a total of 14 written exams on a range of aviation topics including the Principles of Flight, Navigation, Flight Planning and Air Law.

Prince William and Kate christened their daughter Princess Charlotte on July 5 Photo: Getty Images

After completing his air ambulance training in April, William took unpaid leave to be present for the birth of his daughter, Princess Charlotte. The Duke and the Duchess welcomed their daughter on May 2, and have since largely stayed out of the public eye at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

The couple made their first public appearance as a family of four at Princess Charlotte's christening on July 5, with the official photos of the special occasion captured by Mario Testino. The images show Charlotte surrounded by members of her family including her great-grandmother the Queen and older brother Prince George.