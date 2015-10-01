Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer recycles a favorite dress

When it comes to fashion, royals and aristocrats love to recycle – just ask Kate Middleton, who reigns when it comes to reusing. And now we've found another inspiration for how to get the most out of a stylish wardrobe: Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana, who stepped out in Milan this week in a favorite gown.

Attending the amfAR charity gala Sunday night, the 24-year-old was wearing the gorgeous pink blush Jenni Button dress for the third time this year.

Lady Kitty Spencer wore her favorite dress for the third time on Sunday in Milan Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer

Having premiered the tiered and embellished gown nearly six months ago to attend the Downton Abbey Ball at the Savoy in London, Earl Spencer's daughter expressed her joy at wearing the stunning gown, writing on her Instagram: "Completely in love with this phenomenal @jennibuttonsa dress that I was lucky enough to wear last night! Thank you @warrickgautier – you are a genius and I am so grateful to you!"

Kitty also wore the jewel-encrusted confection at the Hunt Ball in June, posting a picture of herself alongside a friend.

Bae  Una foto publicada por Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) el 21 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 9:57 PDT

Of course her aunt Princess Diana was also a fan of recycling outfits – notably wearing a pearl-embellished Catherine Walker gown with bolero jacket, which the Princess called her "Elvis dress", on at least two separate occasions. The trend continues today with the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, who often gives her ensembles multiple wearings.

Kitty's aunt Princess Diana was also a fan of recycling her outfits – she wore what she called the "Elvis dress", a pearl-embellished Catherine Walker gown, at least twice Photo: Getty Images

Unlike her royal cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, Kitty grew up away from the spotlight in South Africa with her mother Victoria Lockwood, her father Earl Spencer’s first wife. Attending an elite South African private school, Kitty was a perfect straight-A student who went on to study psychology, politics and English literature at the University of Cape Town.

The vibrant blonde socialite caught the attention of the British media when she made her first public appearances in 2007 alongside Harry and William at a memorial service for her aunt Princess Diana. Four years later she was in attendance at William and Kate's wedding held at Westminster Abbey in London.