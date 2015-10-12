William and Kate's rollercoaster of emotions at Rugby World Cup

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, couldn't hide their emotions as they cheered Wales on at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The royal couple, who have been supporting Wales throughout the tournament, were engrossed in the game against Australia at Twickenham Stadium.

Even though Wales were already guaranteed a place in the World Cup quarter finals before kick-off, Kate looked anxious throughout and could be seen holding her head in her hands and covering her mouth throughout the game, which ended with a 15-6 win for Australia.

William and Kate supported Wales at the Rugby World Cup

The Duchess looked stylish as ever for her evening out in a grey Reiss coat, which she accessorised with a red scarf to show her support to Wales. She has been a regular fixture throughout the World Cup alongside her husband and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The 31-year-old was nowhere to be seen on Saturday though after disappointingly watching the host nation England crash out of the tournament in the group stages. Harry is honorary president of England Rugby 2015, and has a strong rivalry with his older brother, who holds the position of vice-patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Kate couldn't hide her emotions during the game against Australia

William and Kate's evening out at the rugby followed their attendance at an event hosted by the charity Mind to mark World Mental Health Day. The couple met young people who have battled their own mental health problems and now volunteer with the charity in Harrow to raise awareness about mental health with other teenagers and young adults.

Working to build awareness and understanding of mental health illnesses and problems is a major priority for William and Kate. William recently took part in an anti-bullying class run by the Diana Awards, and Kate visited the Anna Freud Centre in London which also works to help children dealing with mental health problems.