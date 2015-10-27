Kate Middleton wears a space-themed dress for 'Shaun the Sheep' screening

Royal fashion watchers who adore Kate Middleton are having quite an exciting October. Having already stunned in a tiara at Buckingham Palace, Dolce & Gabbana lace in London and a kilt in Scotland, the Duchess of Cambridge has once again been out in about – this time wearing a dress that Kate fans can buy online.



Kate wore the 'Meg - Space' print dress which costs around $575 Photo: Getty Images

Accompanied by her husband Prince William, Kate attended the premiere of Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas wearing a blue silk space-themed dress by British brand Tabitha Webb. Featuring three-quarter length sleeves and an A-line skirt that falls just below the knee, the 'Meg - Space' print dress has a price tag of £375 (around $575) at tabithawebb.co.uk.

The 31-year-old paired the dress with black suede pumps and a matching clutch.

It's not the first time Kate has worn a Tabitha Webb creation – in 2012, she sported a floral silk dress by Project D, the label Tabitha used to co-own – and the designer recently teamed up with Kate's sister Pippa to raise money for charity.

The royal paired the dress with black pumps Photo: Getty Images

The pair created an exclusive dress and matching scarf to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation. Speaking to HELLO!, Pippa talked about what it was like collaborating with the designer on the one-off designs.



"It was a great experience collaborating with Tabitha Webb on the style and design of the two pieces," Pippa said. "As an ambassador of the British Heart Foundation, I am delighted that all profits of the sales will go towards their life-saving research into heart disease."

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the the world premiere of new James Bond film Spectre in London on Monday. Kate, William and Prince Harry are expected to attend, and fans can watch the arrivals via live stream.