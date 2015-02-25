Pregnant Kate Middleton shows off Princess Diana's sapphire earrings

Kate Middleton is wowing us with her maternity style this month as she crams in as many public engagements as she can before the next royal baby arrives in just a few weeks. On Wednesday, on a visit to a ceramic factory which produces items in support of a children's charity, the Duchess of Cambridge wore her brunette locks half-up, half-down enabling her to have some very special earrings on display.

The diamond and sapphire earrings were gifted to her by Prince William shortly after they wed in 2011. The drop earrings, which match her engagement ring, originally belonged to Princess Diana, who cherished the jewels and wore them to countless occasions in the '80s and '90s. They were remodeled for the Duchess who wore them for the first time when she and William watched Andy Murray from the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2011.

During the Wednesday morning event, Kate opted for the pulled-back hairstyle instead of her usual flowing blowout. She also showed off her seven-month-pregnant baby bump in a blue Sportmax coat, floral Seraphine maternity dress and the same dark blue suede Jimmy Choo pumps she wore to an outing last week.

As Kate arrived at the Emma Bridgewater factory in Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire (a city known for producing English pottery) she waved to waiting crowd and flashed a big smile. Inside, the 33-year-old admired the pottery and chatted to staff who worked there as well as volunteers and children from EACH’s (East Angelia’s Children’s Hospice) Donna Louise Hospice.

The royal, who has been a patron of the foundation for three years, even added her artistic flare to the pottery and carefully painted colorful butterflies on each mug. The pottery company has produced a new range of mugs specifically for EACH to help raise money for one of its local hospices, The Nook, which is considered a “sheltered spot” and “a safe place” in the heart of Norfolk. Kate visited the hospice in November.

Matthew and @Emma_Bridgewater show The Duchess their range of mugs which are being sold to raise much-needed funds for East Anglia Childrens Hospices. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 18, 2015 at 3:42am PST



After, Kate hopped aboard a helicopter to West Midlands area to visit the Cape Hill Children’s Centre. The center, one of the Action for Children's facilities, offers a wide range of programs are offered including health services, speech and language therapy, family learning, child care and adult employment advice.

Prince George’s mom met parents who are supported by the charity as well as staff and volunteers. But she probably had the most fun visiting with the children during a play session. One young girl sitting next to her gave Kate a high-five and the royal also sang along as they all sang "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."

