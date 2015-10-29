Kate Middleton reveals Prince George has a love for pigeons and insects

Prince George is growing up to be quite the outdoorsman. During a visit with the charity Chance UK on Tuesday, Kate Middleton shared that her 2-year-old prince took interest in pigeons during a recent visit to the National History Museum.

The 33-year-old, who chatted with students and their mentors during her trip, shared that despite the Diplodocus dinosaur skeletons presence during her trip on October 22, the little royal was far more interested in the pigeons that were outside of the building.

Kate, who wore a grey dress by Orla Kiely during the event at Islington Town Hall, was all smiles when she met Carl Goddard, 10, from Haringey, north London, and his mentor Claire Butler, 29. Carl showed Kate a picture of him at the Natural History Museum with a fox. "She was telling me that she took George to the Natural History Museum," he told reporters.

Kate also met with Faith Buchanan, 8, and her mentor Elizabeth Little, 33. "It was amazing to meet her. Faith did all the talking, she was great and (Kate) was really interested in the charity," Elizabeth shared.

During their conversation, Kate also gave them a fun tidbit: George's favorite bug. "We were talking about insects, and she said George likes them," Faith added, with Elizabeth chiming in that George's favorite is a ladybug.

It is not the first time the young prince has paid a visit to the museum. George also enjoyed a day out there before he turned 1, with the museum's butterfly exhibition serving as the setting for his official first birthday photos.

Chance UK operates as an early intervention program, aiming to change challenging behavior in primary school-aged children through intensive and individual mentoring, as well as family support.