Kate Middleton and Prince William make privacy statement about Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a public declaration that their children need to have a "safe, happy and private childhood". In a letter issued via Kensington Palace, the couple say they want a normal upbringing for their little ones and "feel strongly that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte should not grow up exclusively behind palace gates" – and key to that happy, open life is to be free from prying paparazzi.

Kate and William say they don't want Prince George and Princess Charlotte to "grow up exclusively behind palace gates" Photo: © Getty Images

The letter continues, "They want both children to be free to play in public and semi-public spaces with other children without being photographed" and goes on to cite frightening tactics used to capture images of the little royals, including the use of long range lenses to capture images of Kate and her son playing in private parks; monitoring George and his nanny; using other children to draw Prince George into view, and hiding on private property. The letter notes one recent "disturbing" incident when a photographer camped out in a car and was found hidden in the trunk trying to shoot pictures.

"They know that almost all parents love to share photos of their children and they themselves enjoy doing so," the Palace spokesperson explains. "But they know every parent would object to anyone – particularly strangers – taking photos of their children without their permission."

Kate and daughter Charlotte at her July christening Photo: © Getty Images

This is the second time in recent months that the Royal Family have felt the need to address the issue. In May, after Princess Charlotte's birth, they issued a statement requesting privacy at their family home, Anmer Hall. At the time a spokeswoman explained, "The warm-hearted and understandable interest in the Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge needs to be balanced with their right to private family life. This is especially important for a family with very young children."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL LETTER FROM KENSINGTON PALACE