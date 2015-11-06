Princess Sofia of Sweden shows off growing baby bump in ASOS gown

Fit for a royal! Since joining the Swedish royal family in June, Princess Sofia has been turning heads with her high-end fashion choices. But for her first engagement since announcing her pregnancy, the 30-year-old opted for a more affordable brand.

The expectant mom attended The Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Science with her husband-of-four-months, Prince Carl Philip on October 23 in a floor-length peach ASOS gown.

Princess Sofia of Sweden glowed in her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy Photo: Getty Images

The sequined gown features a twisted front detail that hugged her growing baby bump to perfection. The gown that is not part of their maternity collection definitely did not break the bank as it is available for only $143.

Sofia's gown hugged her growing baby bump Photo: Getty Images

The mom-to-be isn’t the only Swedish royal that loves the ASOS brand. Sofia’s sister-in-law Crown Princess Victoria, who is also pregnant, has been seen out and about wearing the company’s clothing. The mom-of-one wore a red and black star print dress sold by the online retailer, to attend a royal engagement in Lima, Peru.

Proving that she is one of the most down-to-earth royals, during their royal visit to the country, Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel visited affordable clothing company H&M’s flagship store in Lima.

Estelle’s mother is a fan of the Swedish clothing brand and even chose to wear one of their H&M Conscious gowns to attend her brother Carl Philip’s wedding in June. During their tour of the shop the royal couple got to view the much-anticipated Balmain for H&M collection, which is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5.

Sofia's sister-in-law Victoria will also give birth in the new year Photo: Getty Images

Both of the pregnant royals look forward to welcoming their children in the early months of 2016. Prince Carl Philip and his new wife announced via the Swedish Royal Family Facebook page that they were expecting their first child together earlier this month. The parents-to-be wrote: “We are so happy and excited to announce that we are expecting our first child. We are very much looking forward to it.”

The Swedish palace revealed that “the birth is expected to take place in April of 2016,” only a month after Victoria’s second child is due.