Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden expecting first child

Right royal congratulations to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his wife Princess Sofia, who have announced they are expecting their first child. The newlyweds confirmed the news on the Swedish royal family's Facebook page. "We are so happy and excited to announce that we are expecting our first child," read the statement. We are very much looking forward to it."

The new princess is expected to give birth in April of next year, and the pregnancy is apparently going without a hitch as "no changes to The Prince Couple's public engagements are planned" in upcoming months.

"We are very much looking forward to it," said Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset

A beautiful new black and white portrait of Carl Philip, 36, and Sofia, was posted online along with the announcement.

There were no signs of a baby bump when Sofia was pictured attending Prince Nicolas' christening last weekend – the first of many celebrations in the coming months as Crown Princess Victoria, the future queen of Sweden, is also set to give birth to her second child in March.

Carl Philip and Sofia have been together for over five years and tied the knot in a spectacular royal wedding in Stockholm in June. The couple married in the royal palace's chapel, with the bride stunning in a lace wedding dress created by local designer Ida Sjöstedt.

The 30-year-old showed no signs of a baby bump at Prince Nicolas' christening over the weekend Photo: Getty Images

Sofia, 30, has embraced her new role as a princess and has accompanied her husband on various engagements around Sweden. Earlier this month, the pregnant royal showed off her maternal side as she visited a refugee centre in Dalarna province, where Sofia originally hails from.