Prince William and Kate offer condolences to Paris victims

Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton paid a sombre visit to the French Embassy in London on Tuesday afternoon. The couple signed a book of condolence for the victims of the Paris attacks, and offered their deepest sympathies.

"To all those who have died and were injured in the heartless attacks in Paris, and to all the people in France: nos plus sincères condoléances," the message read. It was signed "William" and "Catherine".

Prince William was first to sign the book of condolence for the Paris attack victims

Showing their respects Kate and William, who described the attacks as "truly dreadful", wore dark suits for the solemn visit.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister David Cameron had also visited the embassy to sign the book of condolence. The politician tweeted a picture of himself writing a message, and captioned it: "I have signed the book of condolence at the French ambassador's residence. We stand united with the French people."

William and Mr Cameron have both agreed to attend the England v France friendly football match at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

"Nos plus sincères condoléances," the message from the royals read

The 33-year-old Prince, who had reportedly not planned to attend before the attacks took place, will go in his capacity as president of the Football Association. He will also be showing his solidarity with the people of Paris and France.

Kate, meanwhile, will attend the annual Fostering Excellence Awards held in honour of The Fostering Network charity.

The ceremony celebrates the achievements of foster carers, young people, social workers and others within the fostering community and on the night, Kate will have the honour of presenting the Fostering Achievement Award to three winners.

Earlier on Tuesday William, who works as an ambulance air pilot with charity East Anglian Air Ambulance, carried out royal duties at Buckingham Palace. The future King presented honours to 82 recipients at an investiture ceremony.

William will later attend the France v England football match at Wembley

Former England rugby star Jonny Wilkinson was presented with his CBE, while Carl Froch collected an MBE, four months after announcing his retirement from boxing.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine in this week's issue, Carl opened up about his daughter's brave fight for life. Little Penelope survived a traumatic birth – before being diagnosed with a serious illness just hours later.

"It is fitting that she is a boxer's daughter because she is a fighter. She was fighting for her life the day she was born," said Carl.