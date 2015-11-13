Kate Middleton and Prince William to tour India in 2016: Details

Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge will be traveling to India in the spring of 2016. It is likely that the royal couple will undertake the tour without their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The tour will be their first official overseas trip together since they went to New York for a three-day tour in December 2014.

It will be the first time William and Kate have visited the region, and as such they will undertake a broad range of engagements during their time in India.

William and Kate will visit India in spring 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Although Prince William has never visited India before, his father Prince Charles has carried out eight official royal tours to the nation, the most recent being a nine-day tour of Dehradun, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kochi in November 2013.

William's mother Diana, Princess of Wales also visited India in 1992, where she was famously pictured with a local girl in traditional costume sitting on her lap during her trip to Hyderabad.

William and Kate have previously been on a number of overseas tours together Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile other British royals to tour the region include Prince Andrew and the Queen, who last travelled to India in 1997.

The tour announcement comes after the monarch met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lunch at Buckingham Palace on Friday. The Indian PM is on a three-day visit to the UK, during which he is hoping to strengthen the relationship between the two nations and will give a speech at Wembley Stadium.

Diana, Princess of Wales visited India in 1992 Photo: Getty Images

HELLO! confirmed in September that William and Kate would be making an official overseas visit in 2016, with a senior royal source telling the magazine at the time that a destination had yet to be confirmed.

"It was a one-off to take George to Australia and New Zealand last year and it is looking highly unlikely they will take their children with them on their next tour," the Palace aide told HELLO! magazine.

"We are looking at either spring or autumn, but have not ruled out the possibility of them doing both."